National Women’s Day: Sherry lauds women’s role in nation building, economic uplift

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman in her message on National Women’s Day paid tribute to the women of the country who were playing a vital role in nation building and development of the country.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said, “On the occasion of National Women’s Day, I pay tribute to all brave and hardworking women of the country,” adding that 49 percent of the country’s population consisted of women.

“Be it Lady Health Worker or Benazir Income Support Programme, PPP has always initiated public and revolutionary projects,” she wrote on the micro-blogging website. “Now, through the Sindh government’s People’s Poverty Reduction Programme, women across the province are setting a new example of development, Sherry mentioned.

Under the project, she said that poor women were being provided interest-free loans for their businesses. Women are ensuring economic stability and growth through a revolutionary project. As many as 1,30,000 women have benefited from the project while more than 80 thousand families have come above the poverty line, Sherry tweeted. “We don’t just create slogans and narratives of “change” but work on revolutionary projects for the development of society,” she added.