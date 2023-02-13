Proposals to widen Kurri Road to be reviewed

Islamabad : The civic agency has started evaluating different proposals to expand Kurri Road without removing trees that have a major role in providing a green look to this area.

According to the details, the proposals for the expansion of the Kurri Road would be reviewed in the CDA Board meeting to be held in the coming days. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has strictly directed the civic agency to protect trees at any cost during construction work on development and road projects. Modern technology is also being used to shift trees from one location to another during construction activities.

The details showed that the civic agency is planning to widen the Kurri Road because it can be linked to the Simly Dam Road and can also act as an alternative to the Murree Road. This project can also give huge benefits to two prominent housing societies that are currently not easily accessible to visitors due to dilapidated road conditions. The residents of both housing societies are not paying property taxes and other development charges to the civic agency.

The environmentalists have been urging the government to develop a massive mass transit system in the green city because widening of roads may provide temporary relief, but it is not a sustainable solution. The land is indeed a limited resource, and it is crucial to use it wisely and in a manner that is environmentally sustainable. An official has said “We will widen Park and Kurri roads to facilitate the residents of neighbouring areas. The protection of trees is our top priority and we will take every measure to ensure this project never harms the green cover of the area.”