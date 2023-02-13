Wade, Shamsi join Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Australia’s hard-hitting wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Wade and South Africa’s left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Sunday arrived here to join Karachi Kings ahead of their opener of the PSL 8 against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday (tomorrow) here at the National Stadium.
Ravi Bopara, who had landed the other day, on Sunday also attended the Kings training session as a batting coach.
RABAT: Real Madrid lifted the Club World Cup for a record fifth time with a pulsating 5-3 win over Al Hilal on...
KARACHI: Under the directives of Pakistan Hockey Federation President Khalid Khokhar, the open trials for Qalandar...
WELLINGTON: Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad says coach Brendon McCullum’s focus on fun has not just revitalised...
PARIS: The Champions League knockout stage kicks off this week with a blockbuster showdown between Paris Saint-Germain...
MILAN: Atalanta climbed into the Serie A Champions League places with a 2-0 win at rivals Lazio on Saturday as fellow...
LOS ANGELES: Wu Yibing stunned top-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-7 , 7-5, 6-4 at the Dallas Open on Saturday to become the...
Comments