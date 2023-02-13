Wade, Shamsi join Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Australia’s hard-hitting wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Wade and South Africa’s left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi on Sunday arrived here to join Karachi Kings ahead of their opener of the PSL 8 against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday (tomorrow) here at the National Stadium.

Ravi Bopara, who had landed the other day, on Sunday also attended the Kings training session as a batting coach.