Hasan ready to prove his mettle afresh in PSL-8

KARACHI: The country’s experienced pacer Hasan Ali on Sunday said that the PSL 8 is the best opportunity for him to prove that he is still alive.

“For the last few months my performance has not been good. This is the best opportunity for me to prove that I am still alive,” Hasan told reporters here on the sideline of the Islamabad United training session here at the National Stadium.

“I am fit and also am in good rhythm. My goal is to perform where my team Islamabad United will need me to deliver,” Hasan said.

“I am also spending more time on my batting in the nets and whenever I get an opportunity I try to put in my hundred percent,” Hasan said.

He said that Islamabad United is a very balanced team. “Our team is very balanced. We have a solid batting line-up and also have good finishers. In spin bowling our captain Shadab Khan has been doing well and there are so many variations in fast bowling. The team is well-balanced and boys are excited. We are looking forward to play some exciting cricket,” Hasan said.

Hasan also appreciated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for expanding the league. “It’s a good decision from the PCB to expand the league to other cities. It’s our brand and hopefully it will further expand,” Hasan said.

Appreciating Shadab’s captaincy, Hasan said if he gets a chance in future he will definitely accept that challenge. “I think he is ready. He has proved this in the PSL that he is a good captain.

He has also captained Pakistan in a couple of matches. If he gets a chance to lead Pakistan he will definitely avail himself of that. He is such an individual who accepts whatever challenge he is given,” Hasan said.