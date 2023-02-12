Sedition case: Shahbaz Gill’s acquittal plea rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ), Islamabad, rejected the acquittal plea of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case here on Saturday.

ASJ Tahir Sippra heard the case while prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer Shahryar Tariq appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Gill pleaded with the court to dismiss the sedition case but the Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi opposed the plea.

The court has also fixed February 27 for the indictment of PTI leader in the sedition case. The politician is facing charges of allegedly attempting to incite mutiny among the ranks of the Pakistan Army during a TV talk show in August 2022. Gill was taken into custody on August 9.

The case against Gill is registered at the Kohsar Police Station under Section 124-A (Sedition).

The PTI had demanded the party leader's bail, alleging that he was facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Meanwhile, Gill has moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) for travel to the US for professional responsibilities.