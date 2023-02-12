Audio leak: FIA seeks interior ministry’s nod to arrest Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has completed its investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shaukat Tarin in an audio leak case involving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers.
Sources said the FIA had sought the approval of the interior ministry to begin legal proceedings against Shaukat Tarin and eventually his detention.
As per the FIA, Shaukat Tarin’s conversation was an effort to derail the deal with the IMF and he wanted to harm the security and national interests of the country.
Earlier, the audio of PTI leader Shaukat Tarin surfaced in which he allegedly asked Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers to backtrack from IMF commitments in order to pressurise the federal government.
