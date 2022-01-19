Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin contracts COVID-19: sources

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin tested positive for coronavirus, sources said Wednesday.

The sources privacy to the matter said that the finance minister has postponed all his scheduled meetings and engagements after the result of his COVID-19 test came back positive today.

Shaukat Tarin has quarantined himself at home, the sources said, adding that a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee, scheduled to be held today, has also been postponed.

Earlier today, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus, again, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

The PML-N president, a cancer survivor, who had last tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020, is now isolating at home and resting as per his doctor's advice, Aurangzeb said in a statement.

"Shahbaz Sharif has asked the masses and PML-N workers to pray for his health," she added.

News of Shahbaz testing positive came as active coronavirus cases in Pakistan shot up from 39,881 to 44,717 in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 6, according to official figures released today.