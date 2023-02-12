Man dies after double stabbing in London as deaths from knife crime reach 76-year high

LONDON: A man has died and another remains in hospital after a double stabbing in London.

Officers were called to an east London hospital at about 4.30 am, where two men had turned up with knife wounds following an incident in Hackney Wick.

A man aged 25 later died from his wounds, and officers were awaiting a formal assessment of the condition of a 24-year-old, the Metropolitan Police said.

They were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane, which has been cordoned off as forensic teams investigate. No arrests have been made. In a separate incident overnight in London, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after another died of stab wounds in Brixton.