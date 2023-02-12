LWMC CEO unhappy over cleanliness, suspends Zonal Officer

LAHORE: Newly appointed CEO of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Babar Sahib Din paid his first visit in the field on Saturday and expressed his dissatisfaction over the cleanliness.

Babar Sahib Din visited Gulberg Town and during the visit, he severely reprimanded Tayyaba Sarwar, the manager of Road Gangs for not ensuring the scraping and the absence of workers on the Ferozepur Road. Zonal Officer of Road Gangs Ashfaq Ilyas was immediately suspended for poor performance.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din has issued orders to ensure exceptional cleanliness arrangements at Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, The Mall and other model roads in all three shifts, especially scraping activity should be completed on centre dividers and service lanes across the city.

According to the LWMC spokesperson, LWMC CEO reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at Sadiq Trade Centre, Gulberg Main Boulevard and also visited Ferozepur Road, Walton Road and Bab-e-Pakistan.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din gave strict instructions to all town managers to remain in field and to ensure 100% attendance of the workers. He strongly emphasised that negligence in cleaning arrangements will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Providing a clean environment to the people of Lahore was the first priority, he said and requested the citizens to cooperate with the LWMC in maintaining cleanliness in the City.