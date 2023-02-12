LAHORE : The Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) under the leadership of Principal SIMS Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, organized farewell ceremony in honour of Prof of Plastic Surgery Dr. Farid Ahmed Khan upon his retirement.

Members of SIMS Academic Council including Prof. Tayyaba Wasim, Prof. Tehreen Fatime Prof. Nadeem Aslam, Prof. Tayyaba Khawar, Prof. Waris Farooqa, Prof. Asif Gul, Prof. Faiza Bashir participated. During the ceremony, an informative documentary based on the services and performance of Prof. Farid Ahmed Khan was shown. SIMS Academic Council paid tribute to Professor Farid Ahmed Khan for his services.

Prof. Farooq Afzal said, "Allah has blessed Prof Farid Khan with wisdom and insight. He is the best asset of the Department of Medicine. We have learned a lot from him. Prof Dur Muhammad said that Prof Farid's services will be valued. Prof. Tayyaba Waseem said that Prof Farid guided the rising stars in the Department of Medicine. At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Farid Ahmed Khan thanked his fellow teachers with good wishes. A bouquet and a shield of honor were presented.