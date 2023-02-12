 
Sunday February 12, 2023
Karachi

12 by Thajba Najeeb

February 12, 2023

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Thajba Najeeb. Titled ‘12’, the show will run at the gallery until February 17. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

