PPP undecided about PDM proposal on by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took up a proposal of the Pakistan Democratic Movement of not taking part in by-elections with the parliamentary board of his party.
According to sources, though the parliamentary board of the PPP has not taken any decision on the proposal, it was decided to extend the scope of consultation within the party to take the final decision. Sources said the PDM leadership, in the virtual meeting with top leadership of the PPP, had proposed not to take part in by-elections of the National Assembly as the united stance of the ruling coalition. Following the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto held a virtual meeting with the parliamentary board of the party and discuss the PDM proposal. However, there was a difference of opinion among PPP leaders on the proposal because some supported it but others opposed it on the grounds that the political and electoral field should not be left open for opponents.
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet Friday approved an increase in prices of paracetamol...
ISLAMABAD: An austerity committee formed on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has submitted a set of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Accountability Bureau to bring forward the real accused...
ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and renowned economist Hafiz Pasha set alarm bells ringing vis-à-vis economic...
ISLAMABAD: In an inconceivable achievement, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has announced the annual profit...
Ag APPABBOTTABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the government...
Comments