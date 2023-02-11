PPP undecided about PDM proposal on by-polls

PPP chief Bilawal talking to the media in Dadu on January 3, 2023. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took up a proposal of the Pakistan Democratic Movement of not taking part in by-elections with the parliamentary board of his party.

According to sources, though the parliamentary board of the PPP has not taken any decision on the proposal, it was decided to extend the scope of consultation within the party to take the final decision. Sources said the PDM leadership, in the virtual meeting with top leadership of the PPP, had proposed not to take part in by-elections of the National Assembly as the united stance of the ruling coalition. Following the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto held a virtual meeting with the parliamentary board of the party and discuss the PDM proposal. However, there was a difference of opinion among PPP leaders on the proposal because some supported it but others opposed it on the grounds that the political and electoral field should not be left open for opponents.