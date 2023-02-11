Literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad dies

ISLAMABAD: Renowned poet/drama writer Amjad Islam Amjad passes away in Lahore on Friday.

According to the family, the 78-year-old poet died of a heart attack.

Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He did his Maters in Urdu from the University of Punjab in 1967. In 1968, he was appointed as an Urdu professor in the MAO College Lahore. He continued to teach there until 1975. Same year in August, he became deputy director in the Punjab Arts Council, reports Geo News.

He has been a vital part of the literary world. Some of his famous dramas include Waris, Din, Fishar and many more. In 1975, his famous TV drama Khuwab Jaagtay Hain won an award.

He also translated the poetries of African poets in Urdu called Kale Logon ki Roshan Nazmein.

Amjad Islam Amjad also wrote dramas based on criticism. He was honoured with many national and international awards. He received the Pride of Performance in 1987 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1998. Later on, he also received the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 1998.