India say Jadeja used pain-relief cream on finger

NAGPUR: Social media footage emerges of Ravindra Jadeja applying substance to index finger on his left hand, which India say was pain-relief cream; Jadeja did not apply substance to the ball in the video but it was in his hand at the time; Jadeja took five wickets as Australia rolled for 177.

India's management team say Ravindra Jadeja applied pain cream to his finger after social-media footage emerged of the spinner with a substance on his hand during day one of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

The video appeared to show Jadeja taking a substance from team-mate Mohammed Shami's palm and then applying it to the index finger on his left hand, his bowling hand.

Jadeja - playing for India for the first time since August after an injury lay-off - had the ball in his hand at the time but at no stage was he seen rubbing anything on the ball.The incident occurred when Australia were 120-5, by which time Jadeja had already dismissed Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith.

Australia were ultimately bundled out for 177, with Jadeja taking a five-wicket haul.

ESPNCricinfo is reporting that Jadeja and India skipper Rohit Sharma were shown a clip of Jadeja’s actions after play on day one. No charge has been laid against Jadeja.

Australia have not lodged a complaint but, according to playing conditions, the match referee - Andy Pycroft in this case - can probe such incidents without needing a complaint.

Under the Laws of Cricket, the bowler needs the umpire's permission to apply any sort of substance on their hands to ensure the condition of the ball remains unaffected.

Commentating on Australian radio, former Australia captain Michael Clarke said of Jadeja: "He's bowling so much so he's probably got a blister or cut on that finger.

What he should have done is given the ball to the umpire and stood in front of the umpire while he was putting it [the substance] on his finger.