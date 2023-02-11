Melody Food Park to be given ‘pretty’ new look

Islamabad: The ‘neglected’ Melody Food Park will be revamped to provide visitors with the best facilities in line with international standards.

According to the details, the head of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed the relevant officials to make a plan to revamp the Melody Food Park and present it before the CDA Board. The visitors often show their concerns about the lack of proper seating arrangements and cleanliness level at this spot that is still one of the favourite food points of the people living in the capital city.

The revamp will include renovation, construction of pavements, beautification of entry points, availability of modern seating arrangements, and necessary facilities for both summer and winter seasons. There is also a proposal to set up stalls of handicrafts in the park to provide employment opportunities to women.

The Food Park has not been renovated for the last eleven years. Set up in 2002 in the G-6 Markaz, the park had remained a go-to destination for the food enthusiasts of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI government announced funds worth Rs10 million for the renovation of the Melody Food Park in 2020. The plan was not properly materialized and failed to yield desired results. But this time the civic agency will carry out renovation work from its own financial resources.

An official said “The Melody Food Park is one of the busiest food spots and a large number of people come here to enjoy different kinds of food. Now we are planning to make it more attractive by providing all necessary facilities to the visitors.”