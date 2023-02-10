14 SAPMs apply to work for free

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the request of 14 Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs) to work on a pro bono basis. All these SAPMs will not draw any perks and privileges.

The current cabinet size under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif is the largest in the history of Pakistan with 34 federal ministers, 7 state ministers, 4 advisers and 33 SAPMs.

Following the appointment of any new SAPM or adviser, a barrage of criticism is directed towards the prime minister, especially under the current financial conditions of the country.

As per the notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the following SAPMs have requested the prime minister to work on pro bono basis: Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din, Romina Khurshid Alam, Sadiq Iftikhar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Rubina Irfan, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Fahad Haroon, Ambassador (retd) Muhammad Sadiq and Muhammad Nauman Ahmad Langrial. According to sources, members of the cabinet from the PPP will also follow the same and work on a pro bono basis. The social media went berserk after the recent appointment of almost half a dozen SAPMs and people criticised PM Shehbaz for doling out portfolios. With the current petroleum crisis and skyrocketing inflation, the government was questioned on the decision to add more members to the cabinet.