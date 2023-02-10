Enmity claims five lives in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Five persons were killed when two rival groups traded fire in Tabi Tolkhel area on Ghulam Road in Miranshah in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.
The police said that an old enmity was running between the two groups and the armed men of both the parties exchanged fire when they came across in Tabi Tolkhel area on Ghulam Road in Miranshah.
As a result, five persons identified as Pir Maula, Kalimullah, Shah Waliullah, Rasool Badshah and Mir Badshah were killed in the firing. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah for medico-legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
