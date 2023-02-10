Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri

HYDERABAD: The Allama Iqbal Express escaped a major disaster after it derailed near the Kotri Railway Station on Thursday morning. Luckily, no casualties occurred.

The passenger train, coming from Sialkot to Karachi, was turning a bend near the Kotri Station after departing from Hyderabad when it split into two parts from the middle with the loud explosion and the front part pulled the train forward for 15 meters.

The carriages of the train were safe and there was no loss of life. The sleeping passengers on the train woke up in state of utter panic and confusion and hurriedly got off the train. After the accident, the railway administration reached the spot and started an investigation. Due to the accident, the down track was closed, and Karachi-bound Karakoram Express, Mehran Express and Millat Express were halted at the Hyderabad station.

Railway staff separated two affected coaches from the train and the train moved to Karachi after a delay of three hours. According to the driver of the Allama Iqbal Express, Muhammad Zaheer, the speed of the train at the time of the accident was 15km per hour, but the accident occurred due to a malfunction in the train itself. According to Kotri Railway Station Master Abdul Ghani Abbasi, the accident occurred due to the jammed wheel of a bogie. Carriage and Wagon Department personnel also confirmed signs of a jammed wheel. ­