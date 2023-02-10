Hamza helps Pakistan win tie against Korea

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hamza Khan was stretched to five games by little known Korean player Kun Kim before winning 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 in the 21st Asian Junior Squash Team Championship being played in Chennai (India).

Pakistan ultimately won the tie against Korea 3-0. However, the way experienced Hamza, who has been playing the junior circuit for years now, was surprising.

Noor Zaman defeated Seo Jin Oh (Kor) 6-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-7 in 28 minutes. Hamza edged out Kun Kim 12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6. Ashab Irfan outplayed Teo Kyung 11-5, 11-3, 11-4.

In the 4th Pool match, Pakistan also defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the evening session. Noor Zaman bt Arthur Law Pak Ki (HKG) 11-8, 11-7, 11-3. Hamza Khan got the better of Kelvin Lu Chun Yu (HKG) 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 while Ashab outplayed Tam Tse Shing 11-6, 11-7, 11-6.