Asian Regional Conference of Interpol underway

Islamabad: Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Hassan Butt has left for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to attend the 3-day 24th Asian Regional Conference of Interpol. Being Head of NCB, he will give a presentation to the 24th Asian Regional Conference of Interpol, in Abu Dhabi, the FIA Headquarters said.
the Director General highlighted NCB Pakistan's Operational Cooperation in Asia, Successes, Challenges, and Responses.
The INTERPOL convenes regular regional conferences in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, bringing together police from to share experiences and discuss ways to tackle common crime issues. The Conference would be concluded today, the FIA said.
Islamabad : Wind power projects are going to transform Pakistan’s energy landscape. On the vast desert of Jhimpir,...
Islamabad : As sending seeds for short trips to space helps scientists develop new varieties that can thrive in the...
Islamabad : Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital and Islamabad Medical and Dental College in collaboration with the...
Rawalpindi : A meeting of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association , Islamabad and Rawalpindi, was held in PFMA office...
Islamabad : The Cybercrime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency have arrested a hacker involved in an amount of...
Islamabad : Following a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, NUST Islamabad has joined the...
Comments