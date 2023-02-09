Asian Regional Conference of Interpol underway

Islamabad: Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Hassan Butt has left for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to attend the 3-day 24th Asian Regional Conference of Interpol. Being Head of NCB, he will give a presentation to the 24th Asian Regional Conference of Interpol, in Abu Dhabi, the FIA Headquarters said.

the Director General highlighted NCB Pakistan's Operational Cooperation in Asia, Successes, Challenges, and Responses.

The INTERPOL convenes regular regional conferences in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia, bringing together police from to share experiences and discuss ways to tackle common crime issues. The Conference would be concluded today, the FIA said.