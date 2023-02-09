CDA chairman leads anti-encroachment campaign

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Noorul Amin Mengal on Wednesday led mega operation against encroachment.

The anti-encroachment operation also participated by DG Enforcement started from Taramari Chowk to Panjgaran during which two kilometer-long Lehtrar Road was cleared of the illegal structures. On Tarnol, a number of illegal bus stands were removed and the structure was razed. During the operation, eleven rooms, 53 sheds, two block factories, 35 fruit stalls, and 19 signboards were demolished clearing the road for smooth movement of traffic.

Another operation was carried out on G T Road near Tarnol during which nine kiosks, eight rooms, eleven tyre shops, 14 containers, four chappar hotels, and other illegal structure was demolished. A CDA official said that as per directives of the CDA Chairman, the enforcement wing will continue operations against encroachment in urban and rural areas of the federal capital.