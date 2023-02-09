Surgical Tower’s five-year services highlighted

LAHORE:The Department of General Surgery, King Edward Medical University, organised an event on completion of five years of services of the Surgical Tower, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, on Wednesday.
The KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, and Ex-VC of King Edward and Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Aamir Zaman Khan were the chief guests of the event. On this occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Dr Riasat Ali, Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Mustahsan Bashir, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Haroon Hamid, MS Mayo Dr Munir Ahmad Malik, ex-MS Dr Tahir Khalil and others were present.
LAHORE: A consumer lending platform, KalPay partners up with Taleem Finance Company to make educational financing...
LAHORE: A three-day book fair offering up to 50 percent discounts by 30 publishers received an overwhelming response...
LAHORE: Ravi Urban Development Project, a 46-kilometre long riverfront city, has a total area of 110,604 acres to be...
LAHORE: A delegation of Shahdara Traders Board led by President Anjuman Tajran GT Road, Abdul Rauf Niazi, called on...
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan visited Abdul Haq Road G-1 Market and Expo...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has collected over Rs820 million during January 2023. This was revealed in the...
Comments