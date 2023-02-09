Surgical Tower’s five-year services highlighted

LAHORE:The Department of General Surgery, King Edward Medical University, organised an event on completion of five years of services of the Surgical Tower, Mayo Hospital, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, and Ex-VC of King Edward and Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Aamir Zaman Khan were the chief guests of the event. On this occasion, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Ijaz Hussain, Registrar Dr Riasat Ali, Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Mustahsan Bashir, CEO Mayo Hospital Prof Haroon Hamid, MS Mayo Dr Munir Ahmad Malik, ex-MS Dr Tahir Khalil and others were present.