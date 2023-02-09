SAPM stresses positive use of digital media

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Prime Minister Fahad Hussain has said that digital media should be used as a salve to end the polarisation in society. He said, “For positive use of social media, we have to adopt code of conduct and principles of journalism.”

He addressed the opening ceremony of the two-day AMCAP-PU International Conference on “Revisiting Relationship between Journalism and Society in the Digital Age for Common Good” organised by Punjab University Department of Journalism Studies and Institute of Education and Research at Faisal Auditorium.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, Senior Analyst Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Shami, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Bushra Hameedur Rehman, Chairperson Department of Public Relations and Advertising Prof Dr Abida Ashraf, Director Institute of Education and Research Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, faculty members, students and researchers and experts from Russia, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Sweden, Indonesia and Pakistan participated.

In his address, Fahad Hussain said that the digital age is a reality now; however, the relationship between journalism and society is becoming weaker. He said that journalism is no longer our main source of information. He said that people need true, complete and quick information. He said that providing reliable information is a challenge based on which a fair analysis is done. He said that there is a need for training of social media users and journalists. He said that many changes are coming in our society and we should use digital journalism to heal the wounds of our society.

Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar conferred the title of Professor on Fahad Hussain for his extensive discussion on the subject. He said that in view of the emerging changes in the field of journalism, the School of Communication Studies was restructured and the departments formed due to the restructuring are playing an active role in the field of journalism. He praised Fahad Hussain and said that he highlighted the problems of journalism in the best way.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami said that the lack of quality journalism, fake news and the rise of social media are challenges for journalism. He said that such conferences promote unity and strong linkages among the journalism community at the global level. He said that more measures are needed to promote responsibility and ethics in journalism, to provide security, empower and strengthen the journalistic community. He said that Pakistan's enemy countries want to spread religious and political chaos through social media, therefore, experts should play a role to remedy.