China to help curb smog in Punjab

LAHORE: Consul General of China Mr Zhao Shiren called on caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM’s Office on Wednesday. Matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancing cooperation in various sectors especially overcoming smog and CPEC projects also came under discussion.

Caretaker chief minister while talking to the Chinese Consul General stated that Pakistan-China friendship has always come up to expectations in every difficult time. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated that China has overcome smog with the help of latest technology, adding that the Chinese Air Purified Towers technology proved to be beneficial with regard to controlling smog. Mohsin Naqvi outlined that the Punjab government wanted to benefit from the Chinese technology in order to overcome smog across Punjab especially in Lahore. He stated that the Punjab government would welcome Chinese cooperation so as to cope up with smog hazards.

Chinese Consul General Mr Zhao Shiren said that China would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors, adding that they would give complete assistance to the Punjab government with regard to overcoming smog problem. Chinese Consul General extended an invitation to the Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi to visit China and added that we would be pleased if the Caretaker CM visits China. Mohsin Naqvi stated that China was very close to his heart and Insha Allah would visit China at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a task force for agriculture has been formed on the orders of caretaker chief minister. The task force will come up with actionable suggestions for increasing agricultural productivity and facilitating market access for agricultural commodities.

Caretaker CM will chair the task force while the provincial industries minister, chief secretary, Chairman P&D, secretary agriculture, secretary irrigation, secretary livestock and dairy development, heads of relevant research institutes, Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar will be the members of the task force.

Caretaker chief minister said that the task force would devise a workable plan to increase agricultural production by consulting stakeholders. Facilitating market access for agricultural commodities and promotion of agricultural research would be encouraged by the government, he said and added that the government would follow the recommendations to solve the problems of farmers and to ensure better compensation for their crops. He concluded that timely decisions would be taken based on the task force's recommendations to drive agricultural growth.

GRIEVED: Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the Karakoram Highway accident. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The provincial government stands in solidarity with the grieving families, he added.

RICKSHAW DRIVER HELD ON CM’S NOTICE: On the notice of caretaker chief minister, the police arrested a rickshaw driver accused of molesting a maid in Hafizabad. The chief minister ordered strict punishment for the accused person under the law and expressed his determination to ensure justice for the victim.