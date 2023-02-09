Amateur moves

This letter refers to the news story ‘Case against amendments in NAB law SC summons details of plea bargain amount, NAB cases’ (February 8, 2023). Yet again, the PTI is rushing to the courts to try and do something it could have done had it remained in parliament. It has been historically observed that Imran Khan does not give parliament the importance it deserves.
There is no doubt that this present PDM government did rush through some amendments to the NAB laws for what appears to be personal gain. However, parliament would have been the ideal forum to blunt any attempts to weaken the accountability mechanisms. The PTI wasted that chance by first turning its back on the National Assembly and then the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
