FIR ordered against wedding lawn owner for beating up employee

A sessions court on Wednesday directed the Gulistan-e-Jauhar station house officer to record a statement of a wedding lawn employee, who has allegedly been tortured by his employer, and to lodge an FIR if congnisable offence is made out.

However, the court restrained the police from arresting Javed Sheikh and his son Jahanzeb Sheikh without collecting sufficient material against them. It ordered that action be taken against the employee if his complaint was found to be fake during the investigation.

Applicant Anas Ahmed, through his lawyer Liaquat Ali Gabol, alleged that the owner of the lawn badly tortured him. CCTV footage clearly showed the two beating up their client, the lawyer said, adding that he approached the police to have an FIR lodged against them but the police refused to do so.

The counsel for the suspect denied the allegations, stating that the alleged victim was manager of the lawn, who defrauded them by making fake invoices of bookings. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the application.