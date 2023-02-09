FIR ordered against wedding lawn owner for beating up employee

A sessions court on Wednesday directed the Gulistan-e-Jauhar station house officer to record a statement of a wedding lawn employee, who has allegedly been tortured by his employer, and to lodge an FIR if congnisable offence is made out.
However, the court restrained the police from arresting Javed Sheikh and his son Jahanzeb Sheikh without collecting sufficient material against them. It ordered that action be taken against the employee if his complaint was found to be fake during the investigation.
Applicant Anas Ahmed, through his lawyer Liaquat Ali Gabol, alleged that the owner of the lawn badly tortured him. CCTV footage clearly showed the two beating up their client, the lawyer said, adding that he approached the police to have an FIR lodged against them but the police refused to do so.
The counsel for the suspect denied the allegations, stating that the alleged victim was manager of the lawn, who defrauded them by making fake invoices of bookings. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the application.
18th Emerging TalentThe VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions...
A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her son at her house in Korangi on Wednesday. The Zaman Town police said...
The body of a minor boy was found in Site Super Highway Industrial Area on Wednesday.Rescuers transported the body to...
The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Wednesday arrested an alleged commander of Daesh during a raid...
The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan announce the schedule for local government...
The Pakistan Peoples Party was able to secure votes from the people of Karachi in the recent local government...
Comments