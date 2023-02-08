QAU VC discusses research opportunities

Nu Our correspondent

Islamabad : To connect Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) with relevant industries and to discuss the opportunities for commercialising the university research, Dr. Shaista Sohail, vice chancellor of QAU, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) here on Tuesday.

The vice chancellor met with Engr. M. Azhar-Ul-Islam Zafar, vice president, ICCI, and discussed possible avenues of cooperation. She said that industry-academia collaboration is integral to enhance knowledge, innovation, and entrepreneurship. She said this kind of partnership would play a vital role in the quest for ideas, innovation, and economic growth of the country. The vice chancellor highlighted the achievements of QAU professors and asked the IICI to benefit from the research potential of QAU. Prof. Dr. Hazir Ullah, Director of ORIC & Business Incubation, Manager Business Incubation Centre, and Manager ORIC, QAU, accompanied the Vice Chancellor.