Sindh to offer wheat seed money

KARACHI: The Sindh Government has decided to provide wheat seed money of Rs5,000 to the flood and rain-affected farmers at the end of February.

A meeting, presided over by Advisor to the CM for Agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, was held in the committee room of the Sindh Secretariat to review the new and ongoing agricultural schemes of the Department of Agriculture.

Secretary Agriculture Ijaz Ahmed Mahesar, cane commissioner, cotton commissioner, and DGs of all wings of the department, along with divisional directors and other concerned officers, participated in the meeting.

Wassan was briefed on the progress of the mechanism devised for the payment of wheat seed money to the affected farmers. Mahesar reported that 16 out of 28 schemes of all wings of the Department of Agriculture have been completed, with the rest to be completed as soon as possible.

Director General Extension Hidayatullah Chhajro announced that farmers affected by floods and rain in Sindh would receive Rs5,000/acre of wheat seeds at the end of February through BISP.