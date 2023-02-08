‘100,000 PEF teachers to be trained this year’

LAHORE:Secretary School Education Department (SED) Punjab Faisal Fareed visited Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) here on Tuesday.

Managing Director PEF Manzar Javed Ali gave a detailed briefing on PEF's educational plans on this occasion. He said that 43 master trainers of PEF have imparted training to 48,925 teachers and 15,184 head teachers. He further said that overall 100,000 teachers would be given training in this academic year, which would enable further increase in quality standards in PEF partner schools.

MD PEF also briefed the Secretary Schools about Cholistan Community School, Cholistan Mobile School and Roshan Thal Project.

UET luncheon: University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised a luncheon in honour of the university’s Afghan students of the last semester here on Tuesday.

The luncheon was organised by the hostel management on the special instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar in which Deans, Senior Warden, Registrar and other administrative officers participated.