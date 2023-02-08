‘100,000 PEF teachers to be trained this year’

LAHORE:Secretary School Education Department (SED) Punjab Faisal Fareed visited Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) here on Tuesday.
Managing Director PEF Manzar Javed Ali gave a detailed briefing on PEF's educational plans on this occasion. He said that 43 master trainers of PEF have imparted training to 48,925 teachers and 15,184 head teachers. He further said that overall 100,000 teachers would be given training in this academic year, which would enable further increase in quality standards in PEF partner schools.
MD PEF also briefed the Secretary Schools about Cholistan Community School, Cholistan Mobile School and Roshan Thal Project.
UET luncheon: University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised a luncheon in honour of the university’s Afghan students of the last semester here on Tuesday.
The luncheon was organised by the hostel management on the special instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar in which Deans, Senior Warden, Registrar and other administrative officers participated.
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood chaired an important meeting at Lahore Board...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Iram Amin has been...
LAHORE:The welfare branch of Punjab Police, under the directions of IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, has issued Rs80...
LAHORE: Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to...
LAHORE:A 30-year-old rickshaw driver was murdered by the unidentified suspects in the Green Town area. The victim was...
