Democrat leader calls on Elahi

LAHORE: American Democratic Party (ADM) leader Tahir Javed called on former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here on Monday.
The promotion of bilateral relations, solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis and Pakistan-US relations were discussed. Javed said General Bajwa used to call and consult him on important issues. America will not be part of any unconstitutional work in Pakistan.
Elahi said Pakistan was currently suffering from an economic crisis, immediate elections should be held to get out of this crisis. Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies have been dissolved, but the date for elections has not been given yet. He said retaliatory cases and arrests were continuing as the government’s focus was on tactics against the opposition rather than solving public problems. “Overseas Pakistanis are our asset. As chief minister, I tried my best to find a permanent solution to problems faced by our expatriate brothers.”
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that after the failure of his last card, PTI...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry reminded British government of its moral...
ISLAMABAD: In a major development, K-Electric is all set to go for green energy and to this effect has started working...
CHITRAL: The first three-day Kalash Valley’s Ice and Snow Festival concluded at Bomboret after attracting a large...
CHITRAL: The Health Department organised a free medical camp in the Phassi village in the mountainous area of Lower...
KARACHI: Citing an unprecedented increase in cost of production due to massive rupee devaluation in Pakistan, several...
Comments