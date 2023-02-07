MoU signed on promotion of research

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) and Pakistan Navy War College on Monday signed an MoU to promote joint research projects and organise several academic activities. In this regard, the signing ceremony of the MoU was held in the committee room of Punjab University Vice-Chancellor office. PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Commandant PN War College Maritime Centre of Excellence, Lahore Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Deputy Commandant, Commodore Ehsan Ahmed, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present.
