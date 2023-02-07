Work on online Fard acquisition in process

LAHORE:Work for online acquisition of Fard is on the process and revenue records are being digitised, said Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA).

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed Monday visited Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) head office. Member Taxes Saqib Manan was with him. Director General, PLRA, Additional Director General Shahid Fareed and other officers welcomed the SMBR.

He visited various branches and parking stands and also issued instructions to renovate the office. Later, a meeting was held in the Committee Room chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javed.

DG Ikram ul Haq gave a briefing to SMBR on the departmental affairs. He said the work for online acquisition of Fard is on the process and revenue records of Punjab are being digitised. Speaking on the occasion, Nabil Javed said that revenue reforms are the need of the hour and the establishment of rural centres is a good initiative of the government. Rural centres are providing revenue facilities to the people at their doorstep and steps are under way to fully activate non-functional rural centres in Punjab. SMBR said that facilities should also be provided to citizens through mobile land record centres.