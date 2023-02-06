ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police have issued a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the rape of a woman in the capital’s F-9 Park on Thursday night, days after a case was filed against two unidentified men.

At 11:40 pm on Thursday, hours after they raped the woman “at gunpoint,” a first information report (FIR) was filed under Section 376 (the punishment for rape) at the capital’s Margalla police station.

The sketch was created using the victim’s information, according to police spokeswoman Jawad Taqi, and it would be compared to the CCTV footage of the park’s grounds.

The details mentioned in the sketch profile include that the suspect was five feet and 10 inches tall while his age was around 35 years. It further said the suspect had a dusky complexion.

In the FIR filed, the victim stated she had gone to the F-9 Park at about 8pm on Thursday along with her male colleague, when “two men stopped [us] at gunpoint and took them towards a jungle”.

The victim then offered the men to take any belongings if they wanted but they “beat her” so that she should not make a sound and separated her from her colleague, the FIR stated.

Taking to Twitter, Islamabad Capital Police said on Saturday night: “Special Unit Against Gender Violence is investigating the matter under the leadership of City Police Officer Sohail Zafar Chattha”.

“People and administration present in the park at the time of the incident are being questioned. DNA tests of the suspected people related to the case are being conducted as well,” it asserted.

“Evidence is being collected based on the cameras and intelligence [details]. Soon, the suspects would be arrested and reach their end.”