Five killed as two groups trade fire in Haripur

HARIPUR: Five persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Police Station on Sunday.

The deceased included two real brothers, a father and his son and had been engaged in civil litigation for the last 15 years. Police officials said that Abid Shah and Mazar Shah Shah of Changi Bandi village had been contesting the case over the right to ownership of a piece of 12 kanals of land that was the property of the maternal aunt of Abid Shah group.

After a long court battle, a local court had decided the case in favour of Abid Shah group and the revenue authorities and police handed over the possession of the land to the decree holders about five days back.