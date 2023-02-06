120 arrested during search operation

Rawalpindi: Police have conducted search operations in different areas here on Sunday, the police spokesman said.

The operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure law and order. Search operations were conducted in different areas of Potohar Division Taxila, Saddar wah and Wah Cantonment.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations. A total of 37 houses, collected data of 15 tenants, 04 shops and 120 suspects were questioned during the operation. According to a spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.