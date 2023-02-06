Better health facilities people’s right: minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated as a special guest in CancerCon 2023 under the auspices of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

On this occasion, Sims Principal Prof Farooq Afzal, Services Hospital MS Dr Mukhtar Awan, faculty members and students participated in large numbers. Sims Principal Prof Farooq Afzal presented a commemorative shield to the health minister.

Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal in his address shed light on the aims and objectives of CancerCon 2023.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram congratulated the administration for organising the best Cancercon 2023. Provision of better health facilities is the fundamental right of the people of Punjab. Cancer treatment is very expensive for middle class families. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi wants to provide all kinds of health facilities to the people, he added.

The caretaker chief minister has provided 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients in cardiology hospitals in view of people friendly policy. Grand operation has been launched against the quacks in Punjab. We want to create convenience for the people of Punjab.

The facility of primary angioplasty was earlier only for elite class. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has provided the facility of primary angioplasty to every heart patient. Action will be taken fearlessly against the quacks in Punjab.