Moot on latest surgical technologies ends

LAHORE:The four-day 7th international conference on “Sharing Solutions” concluded here at a private institute of health sciences on Sunday.

The conference brought together leading doctors, professors, and medical enthusiasts from around the world to share their expertise and exchange ideas on the latest advancements in the field of health sciences.

The conference was a unique blend of lectures, live surgeries, and hands-on workshops, providing attendees with the opportunity to observe and learn from experienced professionals. The conference aimed to provide a platform for healthcare professionals to learn about the latest advancements in their field and to network with their peers from around the world.

The keynote speakers at the conference included renowned doctors and professors who shared their insights on the latest trends in the field of health sciences. The live surgeries provided attendees with the opportunity to see firsthand how the latest surgical techniques and technologies are used to treat a variety of medical conditions.

In addition, the workshops allowed attendees to gain hands-on experience with the latest medical equipment and techniques, and to interact with experts in the field. The workshops covered a wide range of topics, including laparoscopic surgery, cardiology, and orthopedics.

“The 7th International Conference: Sharing Solutions is a resounding success” said Shahid Hussain, Chairman Board of Trustees SIHS, while inaugurating the conference. "The conference provided a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to come together, share their expertise, and learn from each other. We are thrilled to have brought together such a talented group of professionals from around the world."

The SMDC Principal Prof Zahid Bashir also briefed the audience about the ongoing activities and achievements of the institution. The SIHS is committed to advancing the field of health sciences and providing high-quality education and training to healthcare professionals. The 7th International Conference: Sharing Solutions was a testament to this commitment and will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the field of health sciences.