Man commits suicide after killing three

LAHORE:A man committed suicide after killing three people in Ittehad Park, Shahdara Town on Sunday. The victims were identified as Nauman Matloob, 30, a pregnant woman Neha, wife of Awais, and a 55-year-old woman Shagufta Matloob. The accused identified as Waqas happened to be the former son-in-law of the victim Shagufta. On the day of the incident, the accused came to the house of his in-laws living in Ittehad Park, Shahdara Town, to reconcile with his enraged wife. He got infuriated when his wife refused to go with him and his in-laws exchanged harsh words with him. He whipped out his weapon and shot at the house inmates. As a result, his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and a brother-in-law sustained fatal bullet wounds and died on the spot. Later, the accused also ended his life by shooting himself. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue.