Nation stands with Kashmiris: PPP

LAHORE: On Kashmir Solidarity Day, the leaders of the Peoples Party of Central Punjab have said in their joint message that the entire Pakistani nation stands with the determination and courage of the Kashmiri brothers.

In a joint statement Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Samina Paganwalla, Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Ahmed Jawad, Farooq Rana, Chaudhry Akhtar, Mian Ayub, Faisal Mir, Neelam Jabbar and Nayab Jan said, “This day reminds us to show solidarity with the residents of the occupied valley, fighting Indian oppression and tyranny for 75 years. There can be no peace in the region until independence for the Kashmiris.”

The leaders of Peoples Party Central Punjab said that until plebiscite is held in Kashmir, conflict will remain between Pakistan and India. They said Kashmir conflict will remain the pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy. They said that the struggle against those who make Kashmiris a prison in the occupied valley will continue.

The international community should take notice of the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. And moral support will continue, they said.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, President PPP Lahore chapter, while addressing a camp set up to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Sunday said entire nation stood by their Kashmiri brothers. He said it was PPP that took up the issue of Kashmir before the global community in proper way. He lauded Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for highlighting the issue of Kashmir on merit.