Kashmir Day rally at SHL

LAHORE: A Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was held at Services Hospital Lahore, on Sunday.
The rally was led by Principal SIMS Professor Farooq Afzal and MS Services Hospital Dr Mukhtar Ahmed. Principal Nursing College Services Hospital Sister Asma, nursing students and members of the hospital administration were also present in the rally. The participants of the rally carried banners of “Kashmir Bane Ka Pakistan” during a walk on the Jail Road and raised slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people. Prof. Amjad addressed the participants on Pakistan Movement and Kashmir Solidarity Day. On this occasion, Principal Service Institute of Medical sciences Professor Dr Farooq Afzal said that the people of Pakistan stand with the people of Kashmir.
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service rescued 135,461 victims while responding to 141,729 emergencies with an average...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore has received a grant of five million Euros from the German Science...
LAHORE:The four-day 7th international conference on “Sharing Solutions” concluded here at a private institute of...
LAHORE:Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has said delay in registration of FIRs is not acceptable at all and in case of such...
LAHORE:The elite and the rich class will have to sacrifice their resources and aspirations instead of commoners to...
LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of essential perishable items remained continued on the second consecutive week...
Comments