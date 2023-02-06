Kashmir Day rally at SHL

LAHORE: A Kashmir Solidarity Day rally was held at Services Hospital Lahore, on Sunday.

The rally was led by Principal SIMS Professor Farooq Afzal and MS Services Hospital Dr Mukhtar Ahmed. Principal Nursing College Services Hospital Sister Asma, nursing students and members of the hospital administration were also present in the rally. The participants of the rally carried banners of “Kashmir Bane Ka Pakistan” during a walk on the Jail Road and raised slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people. Prof. Amjad addressed the participants on Pakistan Movement and Kashmir Solidarity Day. On this occasion, Principal Service Institute of Medical sciences Professor Dr Farooq Afzal said that the people of Pakistan stand with the people of Kashmir.