Wahab hit for six sixes by Iftikhar

LAHORE: Iftikhar Ahmed hit six sixes off Wahab Riaz during the exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday.

Wahab gave Zalmi the perfect start by sending Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal back to the pavilion in the second over of the innings, but Quetta fought back to post a respectable total.

Iftikhar hit Wahab for six sixes in the final over of the innings.

To ensure that Quetta ended with a high total, Iftikhar hit Wahab for six sixes in the final over of the innings. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 94 runs in 50 balls.