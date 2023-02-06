AI to the rescue

Though Chat GPT is not completely accurate, it is perhaps the most impressive demonstration of the power of AI thus far and it is set to play a huge role in developed and developing nations. The platform has added almost a 100 million users in the blink of an eye and is set to transform entire sectors from media and sales to construction.

If there is one thing Pakistan lacks it is technical expertise. We have brain drain to thank for this. Chat GPT can help fill this vacuum by acting as a free technical advisor, allowing us to confront challenges in areas where we lack talent.

Shahid Ullah Khan Tator

Dera Ismail Khan