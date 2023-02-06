Kleptocracy

Democracy means government by the people, for the people and of the people. But in our democracy there is nothing going for the people. They are totally ignored by those they have elected.
A more apt way to describe our democracy would be: by the corrupt, for the corrupt, of the corrupt.
Jawad Ali
Hyderabad
