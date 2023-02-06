Don’t turn away

Corruption has become so pervasive that most of the people have become, to a great extent, indifferent to the problem. If only ignoring something would make it go away. The spread of the problem is tied to the expansion of the state into every sphere of economic life. This has opened up the opportunity for the public sector to earn rents and add nothing to productivity. Meanwhile, free and fair competition has been eroded as businesses compete to buy the favour of this ministry or that department. If the people continue to turn away from this unchecked venality, it will swallow us all.

Inamullah Shah

Hyderabad