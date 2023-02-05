IK’s tweet designed to damage security, political atmosphere: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan for his irresponsible tweet, designed to damage the country’s security situation and vitiate the political atmosphere.In his tweet, the finance minister said the destruction caused by Imran Khan brought down Pakistan’s economy from World’s 24th largest to 47th in 2022, which speaks volumes of bad governance, incompetence, unprecedented debt accumulation, mismanagement and corruption-led rule that led to high inflation and unbearable miseries for the people of Pakistan.“Everyone knows, he [Imran] is a selfish, narcissist, megalomaniac who since his constitutional removal from PM-office has gone berserk,” the minister tweeted. The contrast between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan cannot be more stark, he said adding Shehbaz Sharif invited him as leader of a political party for a national dialogue on security issue and the National Action Plan which effects every Pakistani but Khan’s response in this uncouth and crass manner was shocking. “Regrettably, IK would prefer seeing the country go down than live honorably in opposition!” he said.
