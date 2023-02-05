104 cops transferred

LAHORE : DIG Investigation Lahore issued transfer and posting orders of 104 officers including all Incharge Investigation.
Mumtaz Ahmed, M Maqsood, Israr Hussain, Ghulam Zameer, Safdar Ali, Javed Iqbal, Abdul Ghafoor, Athar Mahmood, Mubarak Ahmed, Raza Shahzad, M Riaz, M Alam, M Boota, M Sarwar, M Rizwan, M Zaman, M Arham, Nisar Ahmed, Mujahid Hussain, Yousaf Ali and M Ashraf were among the 104 officers who have been posted as Incharge Investigation.
