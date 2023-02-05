The great change

Technology has become indispensable in people’s daily lives. With the development of technology, people’s lifestyle has been changed and blended together with technology. Nowhere is this more apparent than in education. Technology is now become essential for 21st Century classrooms. Curricula, assessments, homework and even classes are now shifting on to digital platforms. Now, AI powered tools are set to make things like homework, take-home assignments and group projects obsolete.

The very nature of education is changing, and as it becomes more integrated with technology it will bear little resemblance to the kind of schooling us adults went through as children. We need to ensure our teachers and students do not miss out on these changes, turning our nation into an educational pariah.

Syed Mushaid Hussain

Hyderabad