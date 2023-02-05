Self-imposed war

While the SNC’s insistence on uniform standards and curricula for the students of Pakistan is laudable, the initiative as a whole is too brittle for a country as diverse as ours. This is particularly the case when it comes to the language of instruction.
Seventy-five years on and this nation is still waging a war on itself by trying to centralize the language its pupils are taught in, disenfranchising many local languages and alienating a host of communities. A successful education reform will have to embrace the diversity that makes Pakistan what it is.
Attaullah Dashti
Kech
