Take responsibility

The incumbent government is confronting drastic internal and external challenges. Despite the many setbacks, it is encouraging to see the government finally make some meaningful progress in resuming the IMF programme.
The PDM has so far overcome the attempts of the unofficial opposition, who put us in this quagmire in the first place, to derail the process. It is high time for the PTI to take ownership of their mistakes and help the rest of the country clean up its mess.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
The invitation to the APC called for by the incumbent government has been, unsurprisingly, rejected by their...
Technology has become indispensable in people’s daily lives. With the development of technology, people’s...
In addition to illegal logging, land conversion for agriculture is also a major contributor to deforestation in...
Pakistan’s power sector is facing the worst crisis in its history. It is impaired by outdated infrastructure,...
While the SNC’s insistence on uniform standards and curricula for the students of Pakistan is laudable, the...
Pakistan, since its inception has suffered from human rights violations at every level. The fundamental rights that...
Comments