Take responsibility

The incumbent government is confronting drastic internal and external challenges. Despite the many setbacks, it is encouraging to see the government finally make some meaningful progress in resuming the IMF programme.

The PDM has so far overcome the attempts of the unofficial opposition, who put us in this quagmire in the first place, to derail the process. It is high time for the PTI to take ownership of their mistakes and help the rest of the country clean up its mess.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock