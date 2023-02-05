Pakistan, since its inception has suffered from human rights violations at every level. The fundamental rights that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees to its citizens are regularly violated. Whether it’s the right to life and liberty, education or freedom of speech and expression. Even the state of our democracy is questionable.
While this problem affects us all in one way or another, some groups are more vulnerable than others. Women, children and ethnic and religious minorities bear the brunt of the human rights violations. Our government and judiciary have to correct this state of affairs.
Syed Mushahid Hussain
Hyderabad
